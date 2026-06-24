THOMAS, Robert Frank

The family of Robert “Bob” “Bobbie” Frank Thomas wishes to announce the passing of Bob at the age of 92 on June 21, 2026, leaving behind the most loving and helpful wife Kathryn Muriel Hilborn Bateman Thomas, their two children Enid Marlene Bateman Collins and Kevin Lee Bateman, and granddaughters Kathryn Ruth Collins and Cheryl Elizabeth Collins.

Bob left KCI at the end of grade 11 to support his mother, which meant he also left behind his dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer, because he loved physics and mathematics in high school. Bob took a job to learn the tinsmithing trade. After several places of employment, God was gracious to Bob at the age of 20, and he was asked to set up a complete manufacturing sheet metal department for a new revolutionary heating system that is still used today in houses. His boss had only 3 simple things to say to Bob when he hired him:

“1. My office door is always open for discussion.

2. I don’t want to know the condition of your mind.

3. Your department will be the biggest in Canada because my company is the biggest in Canada.”

It was legend to his competitors. Leaving the company after a change in ownership and being involved in the oil business, he was asked to come to the University of Villeneuve in the state of Pennsylvania to assist the professor who was doing research in used oil.

When Bob returned home, he farmed for several years. He raised hogs and a French breed of cattle called Blonde d’Aquitaine.

This disillusionment of the uncertainty of the business made Bob decide to go back into manufacturing, and by happenstance, he became involved in the curling industry. You can still see his products on TV if you are a curling fan.

Bob had two other interests. From the age of 10, he loved being involved in youth ministry, he held many different offices and positions, from President of his youth group to the local, provincial, and national branch President. He also loved being involved in Ontario politics for 10 years.

Bob worshipped and served at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church in Elmira for many decades, serving on boards, praying and contributing to the local church.

Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W, Elmira, on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral service to take place at the church on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the Church Lobby. A private family interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener.

In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, Trans World Radio (TWR) or the Mission Aviation Fellowship of Canada may be arranged through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.

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