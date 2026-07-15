Soehner, Robert “Bob” Harold

With immense gratitude for a long life richly blessed, the family of Bob Soehner announces his peaceful passing on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the age of 96. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Erma Soehner, and his beloved wife, Shirley. He is lovingly remembered by his three children and their families: Cindi and Dave Conlon of Guelph; Tami (Repath) and Gord Musgrave of Kingston; Todd and Val Soehner of Elmira. He was the cherished grandfather of: Jeffrey (Angeline), Ian (Lauryn), Andrew (Devin), Emily (Dom); Linay (Steve), Allan (Kirsten), Logan (Kim); Jordan and Becky. He was the great-grandfather of: Kelton, Mckenna; Teddy; Owen, Scarlett; Myles; Quinn; Levi and Kash who brought immense joy to his later years. Brother of Esther Musselman of Kitchener.

As a man who always knew where he stood and where he was headed, Bob was a builder in every sense of the word. He started his long career in the lumber business by opening the first Beaver Lumber franchise in Ottawa in 1956. The smell of sawdust was the smell of progress to him, and in 1958 he built his own home on Elmira’s Ernst St. and continued to improve and renovate his dream house for 65 years. As the lumber business declined during the recession of the 1980’s, he changed jobs and helped design insurance plans for people at Soehner Insurance.

Bob’s foundational work during the early days of the Elmira Golf Course left a lasting legacy for the community. It’s a history his children knew well, having grown up on stories of hands-on community building—like picking stones to help clear the back nine as it was being developed. His past community involvement included a position as Board member for Lutherwood and was a volunteer driver with Community Care Concepts. Bob was an active member and former president of the Elmira Lions Club and could be found serving up apple fritters on Maple Syrup Day for many years.

With his built-in sense of direction, Google maps was never needed by Bob as he could name the main roads leading to any city in Ontario and many sideroads and concessions by number. He had an excellent mind for numbers and would recount what cards you should have played from your bridge hand. He kept an immaculate home budget in ledger books and could tell you how much he spent on heating in 1964. Bob’s power tool was his mental arithmetic and was able to do sums in his head late into life and never bothered with those computer workbenches.

His love of hockey started and was enhanced on the Floradale dam during the winter seasons and despite their recent record, the Maple Leafs were his favourite team. Even with failing eyesight, Bob could still see the puck on his TV screen and coached from the comfort of his La-Z-boy.

According to his children, Bob’s formidable baritone voice shook the family’s pew at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in raising his prayers to God. He retired from the choir at Gale Presbyterian at the age of 90 and was a member of their steering committee for the new church on Barnswallow. Bob had an unwavering faith in family and God, and he was a steady foundation for his children and grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026 at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Drive, Elmira. A reception with the family will follow the service at Two Cross Commons, 2 Cross Street, Elmira (former location of Gale Church). The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed through Bob’s tribute page on the Dreisinger Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to either of his favourite charities: Gale Presbyterian Church, Elmira, or Hospice Wellington. Donations may be arranged through Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

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