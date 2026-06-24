Kuhns, Niles ‘Mac’

Peacefully went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Roxanne Kuhns (May 31, 2026). Cherished father of Lesleigh (Les) Hale, and Mathew (Marcy) Kuhns. Grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Niles and Jean Kuhns, and sister Kris Diop. Mac and Roxanne became missionaries in 1977, and headed to the country of Senegal in 1984, where they served for 18 years. They retired in 2002 and made their home in Elmira. A celebration of life will take place at a later date at Woodside Bible Fellowship with interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. A special thank you to Mac’s dear friends, personal support workers, and nurses, for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

; ; ;