Martin, Lydian R.

Born February 21, 1933, Lydian passed away peacefully at her residence on June 18, 2026 at the age of 93 years. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Cyrus and Melinda Martin, and siblings Daniel and Lydian, Leander and Minerva (Elvina), Joshua and Lizzie, George and Veronica, Ira and Selema (Lena), and Cyrus and Alice. Viewing took place at the home of Edward Martin, 144 South Field Dr., Elmira on Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 1-5 p.m., and on Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 2-6 p.m. A family service was held at the home on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 9 a.m., then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

; ; ;