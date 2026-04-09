Nafziger, Marie

Passed away peacefully at WRHN Chicopee on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at the age of 86 years. Daughter of the late Rudy and Elizabeth (nee Gerber) Nafziger. Survived by her sister Irma Swartzentruber of New Hamburg. Cherished aunt of Paul (Priscilla) Jutzi, Beverly Groff, Don Jutzi, Mary Jane Swartzentruber, Robert (Debbie) Jutzi, Leigh (Betty) Swartzentruber, Brent (Jennifer) Swartzentruber, Joan (Doug) Leach, James (Linda) Swartzentruber, Sandra (Peter) Fehr, Stephen Swartzentruber (Donna Paulmert), Charles (Susan) Swartzentruber, and Cameron (Janet) Swartzentruber. Will be missed by many great-nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and their families. Predeceased by her sisters Catherine in infancy, Edith (Amos) Jutzi, Alta (Elroy) Swartzentruber, brother-in-law Nelson Swartzentruber, nephews John Swartzentruber, Cecil Swartzentruber, Sam Groff, niece Pam Jutzi and great-nephew Jerry Groff. Marie was born on May 16, 1939 in Brunner, Ontario. She later moved to Pennsylvania where she worked as a medical technologist for many years in several hospitals. She retired in 2004 from the Quality Assurance (microbiology) department at J.M. Schneider Inc. Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 9, 2026 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, and on Friday, April 10, 2026 from 10 - 10:45 a.m. at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs with a funeral service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment will take place in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Teen Challenge Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

..."Oh happy band of pilgrims look upward to the skies, where such a light affliction shall win so great a prize”....

; ; ;