Tundra swans make local stop on migration

Tundra swans migrating north spent a few weeks in the region preparing for the next leg of their journey. [Joe Merlihan]

With beautiful weather finally arriving as we settle into spring, more people have been spending time outside, paying attention to the migrating birds travelling back to the area. For instance, nearly a hundred tundra swans were reported nesting at the seasonal pond near Kressler and Benjamin roads in Waterloo, just south of Heidelberg.

Birders were delighted by the sight of the white-winged beauties and shared their sightings in online groups, prompting more people to go out and catch a glimpse of the swans for themselves.

Jim Burrell, a member of Waterloo Region Nature for 35 years and a longtime birder in the area, recalled seeing these swans every day for a week and a half.