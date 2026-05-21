Taking them from puppies to service dogs

Volunteer trainers are key to preparing young animals for their future roles with people in need of support

Jacqueline Gori, executive director of Partners with Paws, with her service dog in training, Glenn, is set to bring in three puppies to be trained as a psychiatric service dogs. [Andrea Eymann]

The Breslau-based Partners with Paws has three new puppies on the way this summer to train as psychiatric service dogs.

Two of them will be golden retrievers, with the third four-legged animal being a black lab, coming from Minden, Thornton Valley and Oshawa.

Jacqueline Gori, the executive director, said they expect to receive them in June and August, while they have the puppy raisers signed up to take them in, with the service dog organization covering the entire cost of $25,000 to train each animal.