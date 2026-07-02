The Elmira Lions Club handles upkeep on the portion of the Trans Canada Trail that runs through Woolwich.

Residents strolling along the portion of the Trans Canada Trail that runs through Woolwich may not realize it, but they’re stepping foot on an elaborate network that runs all the way from the Atlantic to the Pacific and even up to the Arctic Ocean.

First established in 1992 – Canada’s 125th birthday – the trail was largely funded by the federal and provincial governments, with contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Most recently, it received a five-year cash infusion from Ottawa in 2022, but that funding is due to dry up in 2027.

“Now that we’re coming to the end of the agreement, we really want to make sure that everybody is aware of how impactful the trail is on people’s day-to-day lives and make sure we get a renewal with the federal government before that funding runs out,” Trans Canada Trail’s manager of communications, Justin Fauteux, told The Observer.

Local canine Charlie hit the trail with his owner on June 30. [Will Johnson]