Rare cancer diagnosis hits Elmira family

Family dealing with treatments for their three-year-old daughter, assisted by local fundraisers

After discovering that her friend’s three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, Elmira’s Jocelyn Schaefer knew she needed to do something to help.

So she decided to make flaky cakes with unsalted soda crackers, Cool Whip, and fat-free chocolate or vanilla pudding to help support Ellie Blezard’s family, which is from Ayr.

Ellie was diagnosed on April 17 with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in soft tissue. It is the most common soft tissue cancer in children, though it can happen at any age.