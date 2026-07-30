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Some tips to help horses keep their cool during the scorching summer days

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Jul 30, 2026

Posted on Jul 30, 2026

4 min read

Some tips to help horses keep their cool during the scorching summer days
Horses frolicking on a farm near Linwood, enjoying the sunny weather. [Andrea Eymann]

In the hot, hazy and humid days of summer, we’ve found a number of ways to keep our cool. For horses, options such as sipping lemonade or taking a dip in the pool don’t apply, however.

“Horses get heat stress and dehydration, just like humans,” said Gayle Ecker, the director at Equine Guelph at the University of Guelph.

“Essentially, when we take a look at horses, they gain heat faster than we do because [of] their body mass: when they’re exercising, they’re using virtually all of their muscles, as opposed to a human that’s using less,” she explained.

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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