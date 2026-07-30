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Elmira woman encourages drivers to be aware of pedestrians

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Jul 30, 2026

Posted on Jul 30, 2026

4 min read

Elmira woman encourages drivers to be aware of pedestrians

An Elmira woman is reminding people to stay vigilant after losing count of how many times she was almost hit by a car while out on a run.

“I’m just worried for my safety, but also the community’s safety,” said Liv Kelly, adding she’s not angry, but concerned.

“There are a lot of children in the area that are riding those scooters, and Elmira is an elderly-focused community.

“I’m not trying to come out as angry or upset, I just want everyone to have a little bit more patience when trying to get from point A to point B,” she added.

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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