Elmira woman encourages drivers to be aware of pedestrians

An Elmira woman is reminding people to stay vigilant after losing count of how many times she was almost hit by a car while out on a run.

“I’m just worried for my safety, but also the community’s safety,” said Liv Kelly, adding she’s not angry, but concerned.

“There are a lot of children in the area that are riding those scooters, and Elmira is an elderly-focused community.

“I’m not trying to come out as angry or upset, I just want everyone to have a little bit more patience when trying to get from point A to point B,” she added.