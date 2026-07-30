Raising awareness about colon cancer research

Alana Goodkey and Makena Janeczko were two of the artists at the fundraiser for colon cancer research at Woolwich Memorial Centre on Saturday. [Will Johnson]

Doctors kept telling her nothing was wrong.

When Elmira resident Makena Janeczko’s mother first started experiencing abdominal pain, she was repeatedly informed that it was nothing to worry about, that she was in fine health. It was only when she marched into the ER of a local hospital and advocated strongly for herself that physicians took a closer look and discovered she had colorectal cancer.

“I feel like if there was more research and we knew more about colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, my Mom wouldn’t have had to fight so hard for her diagnosis,” Janeczko told the Observer.

“They told her it’s normal, that it’s just a part of being a woman. It wasn’t until she took herself to the Listowel hospital that she was able to find a good doctor who recognized, yes, there’s something wrong and finally believed her.”