Wellesley Fall Fair canters into summer

Horses will take centre stage at the upcoming Wellesley Fall Fair, set for Aug. 28 and 29. [Submitted]

The more it changes, the more it stays the same.

The upcoming Wellesley Fall Fair moved to a new location at the recreation centre in 2024, and transitioned to a weekend format last year, but the driving ethos behind the 173-year-old event has remained consistent, according to organizers.

For Susan Prange, president of the agricultural society that puts on the fair, the best part is seeing the delight on young faces.

“My favourite thing is seeing all the kids enjoying the fair. And we put on an agricultural fair as opposed to a midway fair, so we’re all about the animals, the plants, the crafts. I’m going to call it old school, because it goes back to my own childhood – and I’m born and raised in Wellesley,” she told The Observer.

Wellesley Fall Fair allows attendees to experience agriculture equipment up close. [Submitted]