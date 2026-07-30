Backpack donations are being collected in the three townships

Millie Leng and Nelma Merlau with some of the backpacks available for kids through the Wellesley program. [Will Johnson]

A backpack can fit a lot more than just school supplies.

For the recipients of the annual backpack programs now running in Woolwich, Wilmot and Wellesley townships, the donated contents kids will lug to school each morning come along with a healthy dose of community support. Whether they recognize it or not, these young students are carrying around the love of strangers who simply want them to have what they need to succeed.

The beginning of the school year is rife with significant financial pressure for low-income families, but this program provides them with everything from lunchboxes to water bottles, scientific calculators, pencil cases and headphones. The best part, according to Wellesley organizer Millie Leng? They get to choose these items for themselves.

Tina Reed of Woolwich Community Services has all kinds of school supplies ready for the new school year. [Will Johnson]