Rising popularity of e-bikes a cause for police concern

E-bike usage is a growing concern for officials.

Not only can the motorized vehicles be modified to reach the same speeds as motorcycles, they’re often piloted by underage children who are not following the rules of the road. In Waterloo Region, this is resulting in traffic stops, collisions, and growing road rage from drivers of conventional vehicles forced to share space with those flouting the law.

In Toronto, emergency department visits related to e-bikes have spiked. The Office of the Chief Coroner has reported that illegally modified e-bikes have led to severe crashes and fatalities, and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is actively gathering public feedback with the aim of prompting tighter enforcement.