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Road reconstruction in St. Clements the subject of public meeting

By Will Johnson

Last updated on Jul 02, 2026

Posted on Jul 02, 2026

1 min read

Road reconstruction in St. Clements the subject of public meeting
Peter and Park streets in St. Clements will be reconstructed starting next year. [Submitted]

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Will Johnson
Will Johnson
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