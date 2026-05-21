Trinity United hopes project is a priority as new water capacity comes online

Cheryl Fisher, a Trinity United trustee, fears apartments on the site of the demolished church might never rise. [File Photo/Julian Gavaghan]

Facing delays due to the region’s water-shortage crisis, organizers of the redevelopment at the site of the former Trinity Unity Church property in Elmira are worried they may lose another construction season.

The church had hoped that work on the foundation would get underway this month, but its plan for a building that includes 53 apartment units is caught up in a freeze on development. If approvals are pushed back past a July start, contractors and tradespeople may not be available to get the work done, says Cheryl Fisher, a Trinity United trustee.

Region of Waterloo council is expected to decide on allocating more water resources at a meeting June 3. On May 26, Woolwich council is to discuss how to prioritize the increased supply, with the township anticipating it will receive 15 per cent of the new allocation.