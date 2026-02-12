Trinity building project on hold over region’s water woes

Cheryl Fisher, a Trinity United trustee, fears apartments on the site of the demolished church might never rise. [Julian Gavaghan

The region’s water-shortage crisis has stalled plans for 53 apartment units on downtown Elmira’s former Trinity United Church site, infuriating backers of the nine-year-old project.

The developers, who have already spent around $2 million in that time and were preparing to install foundations this summer, now fear possible bankruptcy after Woolwich Township said it cannot issue a building permit until a way is found to keep the taps flowing.

Church officials, long frustrated by an especially drawn-out bureaucratic process, worry the decision may kill the construction of a six-storey building aimed largely at seniors looking to downsize and stay in Elmira.

