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Late to the party on reducing taxes

Letter to the Editor

Last updated on May 14, 2026

Posted on May 14, 2026

1 min read

To the Editor,

I have been reading The Observer for years and never realized how satirical it can be.

I got a real chuckle out of a story last week in which Eric Schwindt decided to run for mayor. I got a real kick out of the part where he said the current tax increases were unsustainable. Really? I’m sure he has been told that hundreds of times and yet kept voting in favour of them.

Even last year when presented with a proposal to keep the tax increase at zero, he voted against it to give the mayor and council a whopping raise. We have been hit with consistent double-digit tax increases year after year, and yet the township is a mess.

What a joke. I would rather vote for a piece of sidewalk chalk.

Kevin Hymers
Elmira

; ;

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