Federal funding for skilled trades a welcome initiative

PM Mark Carney’s plan to spend $6 billion over the next five years to recruit 100,000 new skilled-trades workers is good news for the area, says the executive director of Workplace Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin.

“It’s a great investment at this point given that it aligns well with his thought process to grow the defence sector and the nuclear sector. We know that trades workers are going to be in high demand generally,” said Charlene Hofbauer of Ottawa’s announcement.

“It’s a reassuring investment in the future of trades in the country.”