Logel, Douglas Anthony

Doug passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the age of 64 years. Dear brother of Dennis of London, Julie (2022) and Wilfred Doll of Elmira, Steve and Yvette (on the family farm), Rosanne and Tim Amos of St. Jacobs, and Betty Ann and Keith Hunt of Waterloo. Beloved uncle of Jennifer (Anthony); Angela, Carrie; Jenny (Mike), Jessica (Eric); Christopher (Amanda), Jordan (Madeline); Taylor (Griffin), Macey; and great-uncle of Tru, Ruby; Alina, Colton; and Aritzia. Predeceased by his parents Laverne and Laura (Fronchak) Logel. Doug proudly owned and operated “Doug’s Lawn Care” for many years. He was a devoted member of St. Teresa RC Church, Elmira and St. Joseph’s RC Church, Macton where he did the grounds maintenance for many years. Doug took great pleasure in the simple joy of connecting with others.Doug will be fondly remembered throughout the community for his dependable snowplowing and lawn care services, always willing to lend a hand when someone needed it. Many will recall seeing him cruising the streets on his e-bike, stopping to chat or enjoy time visiting with friends. Doug truly valued his family and hosted many family events at his home. He deeply appreciated the help, support, and kindness shared with him by his neighbours and friends. He carried a strong faith that guided him through his life. Doug’s gratitude, humility, gentle spirit, and fierce determination will not be forgotten. May he now rest in peace reunited with his parents and sister. May his memory continue to bring comfort to all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026 from 1-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 11 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. A reception will follow in the church hall. Spring interment will take place in St. Joseph’s RC Cemetery, Macton. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Teresa RC Church, Elmira or St. Joseph’s RC Church, Macton would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

; ; ;