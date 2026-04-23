Witney, Robert James (Bob)

Peacefully passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Wellington Terrace LTC, Fergus at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Judie (Musselman) Witney (February 10, 2021). Dear father of Robin Rego and son-in-law Frank, son Matthew and daughter-in-law Vicki. Will be missed by granddaughters Alexis Rego and Bryanne Witney, step-granddaughters Marissa Waller, Koraleigh Waller (Nick Hido), and great-grandchildren Huxsen and Everleigh. Bob will be remembered by in-laws Betty Ann and Harry Spink, Peter Musselman, nieces Erin Spink, Rachel McDowell, nephew Andrew Spink, great-niece Madison McDowell, and great-nephew Harrison McDowell. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Hannah (Marshall) Witney. Visitation will take place at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Friday, May 1, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment will take place in Elora Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wellington Terrace would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home. A special thank you to all the wonderful staff of Apple Valley, at Wellington Terrace for the excellent care given to Bob.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

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