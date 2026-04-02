McCormick, Lynn

Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of Trevor for almost 64 years. Devoted mother of Tracey and Steve Lee of Elora, Chris and Tania of Elmira. Cherished by her grandchildren Jordan and Mitchell Lee; Maddie and James. Lynn will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Lynn and Trevor moved to Elmira in 1965, where they owned and operated Trev’s Variety. Lynn later worked for many years as a lab technician at Uniroyal Chemical. Following her time there, she went on to open and operate Village Pet Food. At Lynn’s request, there will be no funeral home visitation or service. The family appreciated the compassion and care Lynn received at WRHN @ Midtown.

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