Elmira takes part in province-wide protest of Ford government

Some 160 people gathered outside Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris’s office in Elmira Saturday to oppose a variety of stances by Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Among those gathered were Kate Hagerman, Chris Regier, Marliyn Vau, Don Eenstedt, Brad Hall holding Herbie, Hazel Westwood and Brian Enns. [Andrea Eymann]

With a variety of grievances against the Ford government, some 160 people gathered Saturday outside Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris’s office in Elmira.

Among those at the protest was Kevin Thomason, vice chair of the Grand River Environmental Network, a collaboration of groups across the Grand River watershed from Dundalk to Dunville on Lake Erie.

“Representing so many different groups and organizations and working across that, there are so many things that are of provincial significance, and so many things that people have concerns about,” he explained.