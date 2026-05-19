Frey, Erla Mae (Jantzi)

Surrounded by her loving daughters, Erla passed into the arms of Jesus on the 13th day of May, 2026, at Columbia Forest LTC Waterloo in her 94th year, formerly of Elmira. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Frey (2007) for almost 52 years. Loving mother of Bonnie (Clare) Brubacher, Pam Morden, Carey (Jeremy) Kelly, all of Elmira. Loving grandma to Shanna (Jamie) Rozema, Monique (Tony) Roes, Katie (Jo) Fisher, Jacob (Erica) Morden, Emily Morden (Everett), Kennedy and Grayson Kelly. Cherished great-grandma to Bryson Rozema (Sophie), Bronwyn Rozema, Georgia and Ella Roes, Rylee Fisher. Survived by her dear sisters Jean Erb, Darlene (Paul) Onica, and sister-in-law Jean Kelterborn. Much loved aunt to all her nieces, nephews and their families. Erla will be sadly missed by her Frey in-laws. Predeceased by her second husband Donald Schaaf (2020), her parents Joel and Irene (Boshart) Jantzi, sister Marjorie in infancy, brother Delford Jantzi, and brother-in-law Frank Erb. The family received their friends and relatives at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation was also held at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W., Elmira on Friday, May 15, 2026 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gordon Wright officiating. The service was livestreamed and can be accessed on Erla’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment followed in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery, and all were welcomed back to the church for a reception. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Columbia Forest LTC for the compassionate and professional care to Erla. Donations to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, Mennonite Central Committee, or Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary - Mission Fund would be appreciated by the family as expressions of sympathy and may be made through the funeral home.

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