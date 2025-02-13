Zachary Pettley



2 years of having broken hearts that will never mend

We pause countless times each and every day, still not believing

and not wanting to believe you are in heaven

We wonder what you would have looked like, how tall you

would be, what your dreams would be, we just wonder

everything that could have been…but isn’t

The NEVERS hurt the most

Never another ‘I love you’

Never another smile

Never another kiss

Never hearing your sweet voice

Never again hugging you and holding you tight

Never hearing that silly growling sound you would make that

would drive us crazy…how we wish we still heard that sound now

Never again seeing you twirling or spinning or swimming or

creating a magical creature out of clay

Never seeing your newest drawings of your wonderful

imaginary creatures

Too many heartbreaking…nevers

We are so grateful for every single memory we have of you,

while longing to have made so many more

Every dinner table, birthday party, every event big or small, we

all miss you and feel your absence

Zachary, Ziggy, Zig Zag….we love you so so much, and always

and forever will

Hug and twirl and spin and laugh and squeeze papa and your

beautiful mom for all of us

Until we meet again someday….and we will,

see you in our dreams



Love, hugs and kisses for ever

Grandma, Dad (Mike), Auntie Shannon and Uncle Brad

Cousins Brooklyn and Hudson

; ; ;