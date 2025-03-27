Reschner, John



Passed away peacefully with family by his side, at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at the age 84 years. Husband of Anne (Schneider) Reschner for 37 years. Father of Evelyn, John, and “adopted” daughter Jeannette. Grandfather of Brandon and Tyler. Survived by sister Sophie, and brother-in-law Simon. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents John and Maria Reschner, sister Katie, and brother-in-law George. A private family service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

