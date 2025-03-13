In Loving Memory of

Earl C. Auger

5 years March 16, 2020

Memories keep you ever near, as time unfolds, year after year! To think back on us; working together, happy, both with good jobs, starting our life together. We met over sales and delivery of farm pigs, a mobile trailer for first home, to a huge beautiful home and land, a proud and caring family, and many grateful friends. Together for 60 years. Many silent, loving thoughts and prayers, till we meet again! Life has sure changed. Memories forever in our hearts.

Wife Joan

Son Dwayne

Daughter Bonnie and families.

