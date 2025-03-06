STEPHANIE ELISE KOEBEL

Oh our beautiful girl, our hearts ache with constant sadness

since we lost you so suddenly 2 years ago.

We truly understand your pain and heartbreak and the numbness that

you felt after losing your beloved Zachary, your beautiful boy, we all

feel it too and forever will.

We reminisce about your red lipstick, your endless purchases of shoes, and clothes…..your ‘forgetting to cancel your ‘hello fresh meals, your always

forgetting to get gas, always running late, being a nighthawk, loving your

naps during the day, forgetting always where you put your purse, your wallet,

leaving empty boxes in the cupboard, leaving candy wrappers on the counter,

We miss all that…..every day.

We talk forever about how amazingly

kind and generous you were……

Always finding the perfect gifts and cards, always making the best desserts

for all of our gatherings, how patient you were with your residents at work,

how musically talented you were with your beautiful singing voice, playing

the piano and your gift of writing and your heartfelt poetry.

You were such a wonderful nurse and truly such an amazing mom, daughter,

sister, auntie, partner and friend.

We miss your big booming voice, your smile, your beautiful eyes.

We miss your phone calls, your text messages, your ‘nurse’ advice,

your stories, going to plays and movies and dinners and walks with the dogs.

We miss you at every table we are at, we miss you everywhere…always.

We hope and pray each day that you are with Zachary, holding your sweet angel boy,

singing in the angel choir, dancing in the sky, twirling and spinning and snuggling.

We know that your dad is with you both, keeping you both safe in his arms until we

meet again and can hold you ourselves and never let go.

We love you our sweet angel girl,

always have, forever will.

See you in our dreams. oxoxox

Mom, Mike, Shannon, Brad, Brooklyn and Hudson, your furbabies, Dexter and Delilah

; ; ;