Ag sector gets boost to meet need for labour

It will soon be easier for farms in Canada to hire temporary foreign workers for jobs that otherwise might go unfilled. The federal government last week announced the Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) program.

Under the current temporary foreign work (TFW) program, most employers need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) before they submit an application to hire a worker from another country. A LMIA certifies that there is a need to hire a TFW and that the employer demonstrated an effort to hire a domestic worker for a job.

The REP provides employers with a LMIA for the same job for up to 36 months. In order to qualify employers must have a minimum of three positive LMIAs for the same job over the past five years. The job must be also designated as “in-shortage” by the Canadian Occupational Projection System. Qualifying for the program will also give employers a designation on the government website www.jobbank.gc.ca.

There is an increasing demand for TFWs, said Peggy Brekveld, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“The Canadian Agriculture Human Resource Council suggested that by 2030, we will have a shortage of domestic workers of about 29,000 in Ontario alone. And so there are jobs that need to be filled,” she said.

Ontario brings in around 20,000 TFW each year, Brekveld said.

The changes will mean that TFWs will be able to play a key role in Canada’s food production, she added, noting they’ll also ease the burden of paperwork for both farmers and bureaucrats.

“I believe that this rewards [employers] for good behavior and following through with doing great things. It’s identifying employers who are doing it well, and have had a history of doing it well. I think there’s some real great synergies of acknowledging that there are many employers who do it right.”

Along with the new initiatives, Ottawa also announced a total of $29.3 million over three years for the program, which will also include a simplified LMIA application.

“The Recognized Employer Pilot will cut red tape for eligible employers – those who demonstrate the highest level of protection for workers – and make it easier for them to access the labour they need to fill jobs that are essential to Canada’s economy and food security,” said Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, in a release.

Brekveld said the industry is always looking to promote agriculture jobs to Canadians, but acknowledges there is a shortage of domestic workers in the field.

“As an agriculture industry, we’ve worked really hard to continue to promote agriculture as a place to work. If you’re in human resources, there are jobs, if you are in accounting, there are jobs in rural Ontario. We have worked hard to promote it to both domestic labour, and when domestic labour is not available, temporary foreign workers… help fill a void,” she said.

Applications will open for agriculture employers in September and for other employers in January. Applications will be open until September 2024.

