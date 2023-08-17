Arrival of tax bills renews Wellesley budget controversy

Like many other Wellesley residents, John Rose anticipated a significant increase on his municipal tax bill. And while the $445 increase, which equals 9.37 per cent, is about what he thought it was going to be, he says he’s not happy it came to this point.

“I expected my taxes to go up again. I’m not lighting the township building on fire because of it, [however] I’m hoping that we got the attention of the municipal councillors and the mayor to maybe bring in some austerity in next year’s budget. But that remains to be seen,” he said

This month’s rounds of tax bills are the first to include the impact of the nearly 14 per cent tax increase township council approved in the budget early this year. That included a seven per cent increase to pay the debenture on the new recreation centre, which will take 20 years to pay off.

While many residents expressed their frustrations to Mayor Joe Nowak and the other council members at several meetings and a town hall assembly held at the end of April, Rose expects even more residents to speak up now that they are seeing the impact of that decision.

“That’s why we didn’t have more people, because their bill wasn’t sitting there facing them. Then when they get this bill sent out in August, and all of a sudden it’s ‘by the way, here’s the pain and suffering that everybody was complaining about back in April’…now it’s coming home to roost,” he said.

Rose said other residents he talked to had even higher increases, some as high as 25 per cent. The jump, combined with other increases such as interest rates and food inflation, means people are having to make tough decisions, Rose added.

“The tax increase alone would still irritate a lot of people, no question, but when you add that on to the interest rate increases that people see, the 20 per cent inflation in food, wages not keeping pace with all of these cost increases, people are starting to really hurt. Governments, I think, are maybe more laggard than they’ve been in the past to start paying attention,” he said

Another resident, Joyce Barker, said that a small increase is expected from year to year, such as the $31 she got in 2021, however the increase she saw this year was double what it was in 2022.

“[Small increases] are normal. I would think that that’s very, very normal to expect because the whole budget increases are divided or put over everyone in the township and then it’s based on the mill rates and there are various mill rates. The commercial rate is higher than the residential, and so on and so on. Then it goes down to schools and institutions and farms, etc. So [I asked] ‘what am I actually paying for this recreation centre? What am I actually paying for it out of my pocket?’” she said.

Barker said she would have liked to see more restraint in the township’s budget before it was passed.

“Locally, there could have been more restraint, particularly coming out of a pandemic, trying to get re-established and knowing that things have gone up and if you look at other communities… we all experience a tax increase, but Wellesley was the highest,” she said.

Barker pointed to Wilmot, Woolwich and North Dumfries, which saw increases of 6.9, 8.68 and five per cent respectively.

Nowak called the budget increase a “perfect storm” when factoring inflation costs and the payment of the recreation centre. The township is looking to be more open with its budget processes before next year’s is passed. That includes each councillor holding a public meeting in the wards, and working to make the meetings more accessible for those who work during the day, when budget meetings are normally held.

“So that we start early with the discussion so that when budget time comes, nobody can basically say that we haven’t been open and transparent, which seemed to be a bit of a message that we received from the last process.”

While both Rose and Barker called for lower spending in next year’s budget, Nowak said it is too early to begin talking specifics. However he expects it to be a better budget, with his goal being a no more than a two per cent increase.

“Barring the unforeseen, it’s anticipated that we should be able to keep that reasonably low or very low. Inflation seems to be levelling out. We still have a way to go before the end of the year, but we’ll certainly have those discussions and we’ll certainly be listening to those individuals that want to make their comments. Hopefully, we can address those concerns,” he said.

