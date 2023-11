The Grand River Cancer Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary with an event Nov. 4. Top, Donna Van Allen, Nicole Stonewall, Amanda Nova, Sue Langdon, Joanne MacPhail, Kira Vermond, Johanna Jamnik, Jane Martin, Richard Mills took part in the event. Above left, Kira Vermond shares about her journey with breast cancer. Above right, Rick Mills shares about his experience with multiple myeloma. [Leah Gerber]