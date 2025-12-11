Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Can humans get bird flu?
Can humans get bird flu?

Observer Staff

Last updated on Dec 11, 25

Posted on Dec 11, 25

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Headlines about avian influenza and its spread to other animals concern me. How worried should I be about the bird flu spreading to humans?

ANSWE R: Avian influenza remains a concern around the world. While we know the overall risk of avian influenza spreading to humans is low at this time, we also know the virus is transmitting among wild birds to millions of commercial poultry and backyard bird flocks, and we’ve started to see infection in fox, mink and other mammals, such as cattle.

