A beautiful ceremony took place on Tuesday evening, June 13th at 6:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Church. The evening began with the League prayer and concluded with president Fran Vegh adding a special prayer. Marlene Lehman, master of ceremonies invited all three groups individually up to the altar.

New members - Charlotte Beyerle, Jean Cellini, MeLoni Parent, Robyn O’Drowsky, Stephanie Wagner, Suzy Motz and Cindy Battler.

Congratulations to the 25 year members - Lee Ann Wetzel, MaryLou Miszuk, Aline Chan, Shirley Prior, Connie Bruder, Helen Detzler, Antoinette Harris, Helen Cremasco, Tracey Folkard and Cathy Nederend.

Cathy Bruder, Judy Zettel, Marg Collett, Nancy Huck, Diane Strickler, Mary Campagnaro, Mabel Fromm, Mary Kraemer, Gladys Rellinger, Julia Tillich, Sandra Zinger, Anne Liesemer, Mary Dopp all received their 50 year pins.

While putting the pin on the ladies Fran said “Wear this emblem with pride, honour and loyalty”. Each group was then presented with carnations.

A lovely reception was held in parish rectory following the church ceremony.

; ; ;