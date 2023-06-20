Waterloo Region, Ontario – WRPS' Robbery Team is continuing to investigate a commercial robbery that occurred in Waterloo.

On June 13, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers from Waterloo Regional Police Service’s North Division responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of King Street North and University Avenue West.

Two males entered the store, grabbed merchandise off the shelves, and put it into backpacks. A staff member was shoved by one of the males as they exited the store. The males then fled the area on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

📞 Leave a tip: 1-800-222-8477 | waterloocrimestoppers.ca | mobile www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

