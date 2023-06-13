Sunday, June 11th the feast of Corpus Christi didn’t start off very good with rain showers, but cleared up in time for the procession. The annual Corpus Christi celebration involves Mass, followed by a procession to the two outdoor altar houses and then returning to the church for benediction.

A stop was made in front of the “monument of the unborn” for a moments silence. Father Peter Meyer led one decade of the Rosary at each of the two altar houses with the singing led by organist Theresa Bauer and the senior choir. St. Boniface is one of only a few parishes in the Hamilton Diocese that still carries on this age-old tradition to honour the Holy Eucharist. It was good to see so many people in attendance. Marshals for the event were Earl Haid and Frank Keller who stopped traffic that would interfere with the processions. Bell ringing was done by Mike Weber.

The cross bearer was Maria Harris. Followed by the various members of the parish carrying the flags, Including Peter Tillich Jr. carrying the Canadian flag, Fran Vegh representing the Catholic Women’s League and the Maryhill Knights of Columbus was carried by Brian Lorentz. Next came the 1st Communicants with the girls in their white dresses and the boys in their best attire and other children from the parish strewing flowers throughout the procession. For this day only the young people were encouraged to drop flowers on the pavement and walkway. The incense carrier was Richi . They were followed by the Eucharistic Minister and Lector. The canopy bearers were Michael Wagner, Ron Zettel, Ron Kennedy and Carl Reinhart. The parishioners followed starting with the people from the front of church to the back.

Returning back to the church Father Peter stopped in front of the Twin Oaks Nursing Home for a special blessing. Fran and Tim Vegh and Danny and Diane Strickler decorated the two altar houses. Thank you was extended to all who supplied flowers for this special occasion.

Father Peter Meyer, Michael Wagner, Carl Reinhart, Ron Kennedy and Ron Zettel stopping in front of the “monument of the unborn”.

