Beard, Patricia

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 78 years. Cherished mother of Gerald and Tammy Beard of Elmira, Kurt Beard and Deb McBean of Langton, and Christine Beard of Kitchener. Proud grandmother of Kieffer and Logan Beard; Josh Woznuk-Beard and Tyler Woznuk; Calvin Laaber, and step-grandmother of Christopher Cadenhead. Loved sister of Mary and John Cranston of Canmore, AB. Will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Eldon "Pat" and Winnifred (Obright) Patchell, and her husband Ronald Beard. Special thank you to Dr. Trussler, and the palliative care team at Freeport for their kind and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Best Cemetery, 54536 Best Line, Corinth. A reception and time of fellowship will follow at the Brownsville Community Centre, 292244 Culloden Line, Brownsville. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Girl Guides of Waterloo Region, or the Freeport Campus Palliative Care Unit - Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

A limb has fallen from the family tree

That says grieve not for me

Remember the best times

The laughter, the song, the good life

I lived while I was strong

; ; ;