Hot Off the Press
Fay Walter
Hiller, Judy
Frede, Ewald
Feick, Lorne Emmerson
McHugh, Brian Anthony
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Fay Walter
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/fay-walter/
Post In:
In Memoriam
Family Notices
Previous Article
Hiller, Judy
Obituaries
Hiller, Judy
Observer Staff
Jul 24, 24
Frede, Ewald
Patrick Merlihan
Jul 24, 24
Feick, Lorne Emmerson
Observer Staff
Jul 23, 24
McHugh, Brian Anthony
Observer Staff
Jul 23, 24
Martin, Doris
Observer Staff
Jul 23, 24
Lutz, Rodney Alexander
Observer Staff
Jul 11, 24
Pommer, Ross Harry
Observer Staff
Jul 10, 24
Lichty, Mervin
Observer Staff
Jul 10, 24
In Memoriam
Fay Walter
Observer Staff
Jul 24, 24
Linda Both
Observer Staff
Jul 04, 24
John McGuire
Observer Staff
Jun 27, 24
George Parson
Observer Staff
Jun 20, 24
Marilyn, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
Observer Staff
Jun 13, 24
Ron Densmore (Duck)
Observer Staff
Jun 06, 24
Herb Townsend
Observer Staff
May 08, 24
Frey, Dale
Observer Staff
Apr 25, 24
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA