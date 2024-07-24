Hiller, Judy

It is with great sadness we say farewell to a woman who touched and blessed so many lives in her 69 years in the Elmira area. She passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord, surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Hospice Waterloo Region. Above all, Judy loved her family. Beloved wife of Joel Hiller for 49 years. Devoted mother of Jonathan (Jeanette), David (Gena), Luke (April), and Adam (Lisa). A proud ‘Grandy’ to her 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A dearly missed sister of Yvonne Gingrich, Paul (Judy) Shoemaker, Pat (Paul) Martin, Steve (Jenny) Shoemaker, Rick (Gloria) Shoemaker, and Beverly (Bruce) Daley. Predeceased by her parents Milton and Naomi Shoemaker and brother-in-law Ralph Gingrich. In her battle with cancer, she remained true to who she was, encouraging, celebrating, and sharing a smile with everyone she would meet. She held tightly and drew strength primarily from her faith and through the encouragement of others with the steadfast love of her Lord carrying her home. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive their relatives and friends for visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. All are welcome to the interment on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery, 6772 Eighth Line W., Elora followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, with light refreshments to follow. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person, and a link will be available on Judy’s tribute page of the funeral home website. A special thank you to all the nurses, doctors and support staff who cared for her. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice Waterloo Region or a charity of your choice can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

