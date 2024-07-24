Frede, Ewald

Peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family in his 90th year, on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital. Ewald is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 68 years, Grace (Martin) Frede; his much loved children Chris and Roger Bast, Barb and Stuart (2024) Bennett, Valerie Enns-Frede and Jeff Enns, Ian Frede and Laura Fryfogel; his treasured grandchildren Laura, Ryan (Cassandra), Stephen (Amy), Rachel (Alex), Sarah (Roland), Manja, Jonathon (Elise); and entertaining great-grandchildren Rylee, Emilee, and Reese. Ewald was born in Poland, to parents of German heritage, Eduard and Alwine Frede. The family fled to Germany towards the end of World War II and later immigrated to Canada. Ewald arrived in Waterloo Region at the age of 17. Ewald was a dedicated employee at Uniroyal Chemical in Elmira, where he worked for over 40 years. He also had a love of farming and pursued this for a time. Ewald loved God and his church, and his faith was evident in everything he did. For many years he was a member at First Baptist Church, Waterloo, where he faithfully served. In retirement he enjoyed helping his family and neighbours. He was passionate about collecting and selling scrap metal to generate funds to support CFPC, a trade school in Burkina Faso that was very dear to his heart. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at First Baptist Church, 306 Erb St. W., Waterloo, with a reception to follow in the church hall. Interment in Hawkesville Cemetery. In his memory, donations to Trans World Radio Canada or iTeams Canada-CFPC Impact Programs would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand River Hospital and palliative team at Freeport Campus for their compassionate care.

