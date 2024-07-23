Feick, Lorne Emmerson

Peacefully passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Hillsdale Terraces Long Term Care Home in Oshawa, ON, at the age of 85 years. Lorne Feick was predeceased by his wife, Grace (Fischer) Feick. Dear father of Timothy and Dale, of Oshawa; David and Regina, of Gananoque; Wayne and Kira, of San Ramon, CA; Lisa and Laverne Rude, of Calgary. Lovingly remembered by his 12 grandchildren: Jim, Johanna (Andrew), Kathy (Jen); Alexander (Laura), Elena, Evan (Karolina), Joshua; Madelyn, Connor; Hannah, Mikaela, Natalie; and by his nine great-grandchildren: Reegan, Hunter, Rosie, Gatsby, Dallas, Ozzy, Frederick, Willow and Clayton. Brother of Aleda Gerth, of Port Elgin. Predeceased by his parents, Elgin and Eleanor (Nickason) Feick. Lorne, who taught high school physics for 33 years in Elmira, is also remembered by many former students and colleagues. Visitation will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira, where a celebration of Lorne’s life will take place at 2 p.m., with refreshments and a time of fellowship to follow. In Lorne’s memory, donations to Canadian Lutheran World Relief, the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

