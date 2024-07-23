McHugh, Brian Anthony

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus, Kitchener at the age of 77 years. Brian will be missed by his loving family: his partner, Denise and their children Kate (Colin), Sean (Dorothy) and Kelly (Kiyo). He delighted in being a grandfather to Isabel and Denzo. He will be remembered by his brother Robert (Tracey) and sisters-in-law Nancy, Noriko (Peter), and Sharon (Bill), his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his beloved parents John and Dorothy, siblings John, Michele and Paul, and parents-in-law Michiko and Ralph. Born in Flint, Wales, Brian immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of eight. After spending his childhood in Kingston and Waterloo, Brian studied history and psychology at the University of Waterloo. He eventually moved to Elmira to work as a photojournalist where he met Denise, and together they raised their family. Brian was a talented photographer, history buff, and business owner. He loved running Brian’s Photo Lab in Elmira - being at the counter and interacting with his customers was his favourite part. His creative window displays were often the talk of the town. He was especially committed to creating a meaningful Remembrance Day window to honour our veterans and at Christmas time, assembling the town of East Montrose train scene. Brian was a loving, supportive and caring dad, who coached and photographed his children’s sports teams, drove them to soccer practices, dance classes and always attended their performances and games. He found immense joy in celebrating their wins in life. Brian shared his love of great music (jazz, opera, classical), live concerts and shows, films, and TV with his family. He was passionate about cheering on his favourite football team, Manchester United. He was a funny guy - fast on his feet and could always make his friends, family, and customers laugh (or roll their eyes). Brian was extremely proud of his Welsh heritage; it was an integral part of who he was. He was thrilled to visit Wales with his family in 2017 for his dear niece Emily’s wedding. Brian will live on in our hearts and in all the things we do. Special thank you to Victoria Place, Terrace on the Square, and the healthcare teams at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener-Waterloo and Freeport Campuses for their attentive, supportive care. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to the Elmira Legion Branch 469, the Grand River Hospital Foundation or to The War Amps through the Dreisinger Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Respecting Brian’s wishes, an informal celebration of life will take place on Monday, July 29, 2024 from 3-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. There will be a short program at 3:30 p.m. with food, conversation and laughter to follow. Visitors are encouraged to dress casually and drop in as they please.

