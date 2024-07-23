

June 22, 1964 – July 21, 2024

Doris Martin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 60 years of age. Beloved wife of Steven Martin, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Kendrick and Shannon, Roderick and Julia, Derek and Mallory, Alissa and Eli, Becky and Michael, and Dariuz. Fondly remembered by 20 grandchildren. Sister of Doreen (Oscar) Frey, Earl (Marie) Martin, and Ray (Karen) Martin. Daughter-in-law of Leah Martin. Sister-in-law of Gloria (Amos) Martin, Willard (Shirley) Martin, Ron (Rosie) Martin, Mike (Marlene) Martin, and Terry Martin. Predeceased by her parents Aden and Alice Martin, brother Paul Martin in infancy, and father-in-law Henry B. Martin. Doris will be remembered for her compassion and care for children. Steve and Doris served together as foster parents for 15 years and impacted the lives of around 30 children. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, 2167 Floradale Rd., Floradale. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, and can be accessed on Doris’ tribute page of the funeral home website. To listen by phone, dial 226-476-1207 and remain on the line until connected. A special thanks to all the health care professionals involved in Doris’ cancer journey, as well as family and friends for their kind deeds and prayer support.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

