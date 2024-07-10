Pommer, Ross Harry

Passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights LTC on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Anne for over 49 years. Loving father of Garry Pommer. Proud Grandpa of Jody, Michael, Denny (Joanne), Ted, Jake, Sean (Halla) and Nick (Megan) and great-grandfather of Sophia, Isabelle, Simon, Max, Carson, Cayden and Colin. Dear brother of the late LeRoy, Weldon and Murray. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Wendy Pommer and stepson Stephen Newstead. Ross was born and raised in Linwood where his father was the town baker. He lived most of his life in Elmira. Ross owned his own painting company and in his later years worked at Elmira District High School until retirement.

Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Ross’ memorial.



; ; ;