Lichty, Mervin

Mervin Lichty passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 5, 2024 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Ada (Frey) Lichty. Dear father of Dennis (Brenda) of Moorefield, Clareen (Walter) Martin of Moorefield, Murray (Linda) of Ariss, Glen (Sharon) of Fergus, Gerald (Doris) of Drayton, Bernice (Murray) Martin of St. Jacobs, John of Fergus, Calvin (Carol) of Ariss, and Cleon (Romayne) of Elmira. Fondly remembered by 41 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Clara (Leonard) Bauman and sisters-in-law Viola Lichty and Bonnie Lichty. Also remembered by Ada’s siblings Viola Martin, Edwin (Lovina) Frey, Alice Frey, Melvin (Irene) Frey, Edgar (Sadie) Frey, Erma Wideman, Florence (Menno) Wideman, Willard Frey, and Laverne (Gloria) Frey. Predeceased by his parents Emerson and Magdalena Lichty, grandson Ryan Lichty, brothers Willard and Lloyd Lichty, and brothers and sisters-in-law Eugene Martin, Mary Frey, Abner Frey, Alice Frey, Earl Wideman, Leonard Frey, and Esther Frey. Visitation for relatives and friends took place on Sunday, July 7, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. and on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 1 – 3:30 and 5-7:30 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Private family service was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

