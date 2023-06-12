Smith, Sidney

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at London Health Sciences at the age of 65 years. Proud father of Mike Smith and Nicole Strickland of Elora, Alison and Eric Gillard of Kitchener. Loved grandfather of Charles, Henry and Riley Smith; Luke and Jack Gillard. Dear brother of Kevin and Rose Smith, Gary Smith and Bev Martin, Al and Nancy Smith, and Dale Smith. Will be missed by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Doris (Moore) Smith, and his partner Kathy Shantz. Sid drove the Kiwanis Bus for many years, loved the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

