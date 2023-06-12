Monday June 12, 2023 Case # 1852

OFFENCE: ARSON

DATE: June 4, 2023

LOCATION: Wellesley Community Centre, Maple Leaf Street, Wellesley Township, ON

Police Investigating Fire at Wellesley Community Centre

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Police are investigating a fire at the Wellesley Community Centre.

On June 4, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of a fire in the public washroom at the Wellesley Community Centre on Maple Leaf Street.

Damage to the washroom was extensive.

The Wellesley Township Fire Department extinguished the fire.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and the fire is believed to be arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers.

