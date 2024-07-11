Lutz, Rodney Alexander

Rodney passed peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the age of 95 with grace and dignity. Born February 10, 1929 in Elmira, he lived a full life with many great memories and experiences living life to the fullest. Being a lifelong citizen of Elmira, he worked for Thur Transport for over 40 years and made many friends within the community. He leaves behind his two daughters, three sons, and several grandchildren. His legacy is to remember him with kindness, forgiveness, acceptance and with open hearts. Cremation has taken place. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery.

