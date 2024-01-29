Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Delays will drive up cost of Peel St. bridge
WRPS Continue to Investigate a Series of Commercial Break and Enters in Cambridge
Woolwich sees 8.7% tax hike as budget talks get underway
Winter allows for opening of revamped St. Jacobs rink, but weather can be fickle
Are stretch marks common during teen years?
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Delays will drive up cost of Peel St. bridge
Letter to the Editor
Last updated on Jan 29, 24
Posted on Jan 29, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/delays-will-drive-up-cost-of-peel-st-bridge/
Post In:
Letter to the Editor
Previous Article
WRPS Continue to Investigate a Series of Commercial Break and Enters in Cambridge
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: January 25, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Jan 25, 24
The View From Here: January 25, 2024
Scott Arnold
Jan 25, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Delays will drive up cost of Peel St. bridge
The Editor
Jan 29, 24
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
The Editor
Jan 09, 24
Shopping local is key to keeping a vibrant downtown core
The Editor
Jan 04, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Budget process ignores fiscal realities, public good
The Editor
Jan 25, 24
Mental health still goes largely downplayed, especially at work
The Editor
Jan 18, 24
AG’s report confirms what critics say about gravel pits
The Editor
Jan 11, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA