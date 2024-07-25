Hot Off the Press
Local seniors’ programs among recipients of increased provincial funding
Elmira cemetery cross gets the repairs it needed
African Americans and heart health
Province provides more funding for skilled trades in the region
Some music on the Road to Boots
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Summertime, and the reading is easy... or should be
Editorial
Last updated on Jul 25, 24
Posted on Jul 25, 24
5 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/summertime-and-the-reading-is-easy-or-should-be/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
School donation helps fund counselling sessions
Next Article
Harris can give the environment a fighting chance
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: July 25, 2024
Scott Arnold
Jul 25, 24
Lefcourtland: July 25, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Jul 25, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Workers make construction more liveable
The Editor
Jun 20, 24
Ford liquor fiasco a vote-buying scheme
The Editor
Jun 06, 24
Woolwich tax increases are untenable
The Editor
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Summertime, and the reading is easy... or should be
The Editor
Jul 25, 24
More extreme weather means greater risk of flooding
The Editor
Jul 18, 24
Vigilance still required in on-farm business policy
The Editor
Jul 11, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA